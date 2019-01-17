Adekunle Gold and Simi have shared the visuals to their new single, 'Promise.'

Earlier yesterday, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, we hinted that the singers who recently tied the knot may be pulling a Jay Z and Beyonce on us with the release of a joint album and this has been further heightened with the release of their new single to start the year.

Just as the title suggests, 'Promise' is a song about love and affection and the visuals captures the newly weds share intimate scenes with snippets of what looks like images from their official private wedding ceremony.