There have been rumours of a Simi and Adekunle Gold collab album for a while now and it seems like those rumours might just become true this year.

Newly weds, Adekunle Gold and Simi who got married at a private wedding earlier this month and have worked together on a number of singles off their individual projects may be combining forces once again on a musical offering, but this time, a full body of work.

This was hinted by talent manager Bizzle Osikoya in a cryptic post on his Twitter page, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

In the post, he shared an image that jointly credited both artists on a pre-order project not fully revealed with the caption, ''Joint album coming through there.''

Even though this has been bandied across social media for a while, this has to be the closest we've ever been to realistically getting one.

With Simi's 'Simisola' released in 2017 earning both commercial and critical acclaim, and Adekunle Gold's 2018 sophomore album, 'About 30', also showcasing his growth over the years, there is little doubt that a joint album will deliver memorable vocal masterpieces with a ton of love ballads. We just can't wait.