A day ago, Nigerian singer, Wande Coal released his new single, 'Again.' The song was produced by Melvitto. But earlier today, February 6, 2020, he artist announced that he would release a project in March 6, 2020.

He made the announcement via his Twitter page (@wandecoal). The announcement came after a fan asked him that, "@wandecoal give us album with jams like this abeggggg?" Wande Coal then simply replied that, "March 6, 2020."

While the fan asked Wande Coal about an album, when Wande Coal announced his signing to Empire - part of a joint venture with Starstruck Management, Pulse got told of an EP titled, Realms in March 2020. Word was that the EP would be released in March 2020. However,a release date wasn't announced at the time.

The EP will also be distributed through Empire, a San Francisco-based distribution company founded by Ghazi Shami. Most notably, Empire distributes for Top Dawg Entertainment - the label to which Kendrick Lamar is signed. In December 2019, Wande Coal released, 'Ode Lo Like,' his first single under Empire Distribution.