Nigerian singer, Wande Coal will release a new EP titled 'Realms.' It will be released in March 2020.

The EP will be a follow-up to his 2014 album, 'Wanted.' It will also be his third project. The first project is the classic album titled,Mushin2Mohits.

In 2019, Wande Coal has only released three singles. The first is titled, 'Gentility' by Melvino, 'Vex' and 'Ode Lo Like,' which was released on December 13, 2019. 'Ode Lo Like' is also Wande Coal's first single under Empire - part of a joint venture with Starstruck Management.

The EP will also be distributed through Empire, a San Francisco-based distribution company founded by Ghazi Shami. Most notably, Empire distributes for Top Dawg Entertainment - the label to which Kendrick Lamar is signed.