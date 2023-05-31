The sports category has moved to a new website.

African superstar Victoria Kimani returns with new single 'How I Do'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Victoria Kimani is set to mesmerize audiences with her latest release.

The soulful track seamlessly blends the genres of Afropop and R&B, delivering a captivating and memorable musical experience.

Produced by the talented Kayo Musiq, 'How I Do' showcases a seamless fusion of Afropop and R&B. The minimalistic production serves as the perfect backdrop, allowing her vocals to captivate and engage the listener.

The collaboration between artist and producer results in a sound that captures the essence of both genres. The minimalistic approach enhances the impact of Victoria Kimani's vocals, while subtle musical elements add depth and texture to the overall composition.

Victoria Kimani's exceptional talent as a vocalist is on full display in 'How I Do'. With her captivating delivery and flawless execution, she creates a soulful masterpiece that demands attention from start to finish.

'How I Do' is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the blend of Afropop and R&B that offer a unique and enticing musical experience that is both memorable and engaging.






