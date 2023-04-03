The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's 'Timeless' shatters multiple Nigerian streaming records

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's new album 'Timeless' has shattered records across Nigerian and international music streaming platforms.

Davido
Davido

24-hours after its release, 'Timeless' has shattered multiple African and Nigerian records across music streaming platforms.

Below are some of the achievements of 'Timeless' after 24 3 days of its release.

  1. ‘Timeless’ breaks the all-time record for the biggest debut week by any album on Spotify Nigeria in its first day of release ‘Timeless’ tallied 4.91 million streams on March 31; surpassing the previous record debut week total of 4.89M by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.
2. The first track on the album 'OVER DEM' breaks the all-time record for most single day streams for any song in Spotify Nigeria history, over 2x the previous record (460K).

3. 24 hours after its release 'Timeless' charted in the Apple Music Album charts with 102 countries .

4. 'Timeless' album breaks the record for the biggest first day streams on Boomplay. — Its 7.25M streams on opening day surpasses the previously set record by Burna Boy’s 'Love, Damini' (3.38M).

5. 'Timeless' tops Apple Music Album chart in 26 countries.

6. 'Timeless' peaked at NO. 2 on United Kingdom Apple Music chart which is a record for an African album.

ADVERTISEMENT

