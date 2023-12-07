ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Timeless' enjoys international critical acclaim.

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Top 50 albums of 2023
Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Top 50 albums of 2023

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, Davido's 'Timeless' made the Billboard Staff list for the top 50 albums of 2023.

The record-breaking album was ranked 39th and was described as a landmark album in the global explosion of Afrobeats.

Notably, 'Timeless' is the only African album on the list that contains critically acclaimed and highly successful albums from around the world. Ranked number one on the list is Olivia Rodrigo's album 'Guts' which is in contention for the Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023
Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023 Pulse Nigeria

'Timeless' came off the back of Davido's brief hiatus which further heightened its anticipation and contributed to its massive commercial acclaim. The album has been nominated for the Best Global Album at the 2024 Grammys which makes it Davido's first album to get the nod.

Similarly, 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys and 'Feel' which are two of the foremost hit records on the album were nominated for Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance respectively.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Hip Hop star Psycho YP drops deluxe version of acclaimed EP 'Osapa London'

Hip Hop star Psycho YP drops deluxe version of acclaimed EP 'Osapa London'

Ola Jayce FT Tinny Dranyn 06 'Natural'

Ola Jayce FT Tinny Dranyn 06 'Natural'

Rising Afro-fusion sensation Pawzz unveils music video for his 'Ogaranya'

Rising Afro-fusion sensation Pawzz unveils music video for his 'Ogaranya'

ONErpm, the music distributor for Zlatan, Chike, Reminisce, launches new divisions

ONErpm, the music distributor for Zlatan, Chike, Reminisce, launches new divisions

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A look into Cynthia Morgan's contribution to Nigerian Dancehall

Cynthia Morgan: Afrobeats' enigmatic Dancehall Queen

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Davido acknowledges the strain of the job as an entertainer and encourages Rema to take his time.[ Dailypost]

'Get some rest king' - Davido shows support to Rema over health concerns

Top 10 most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023