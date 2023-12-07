Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

In another landmark feat, Davido's 'Timeless' made the Billboard Staff list for the top 50 albums of 2023.

The record-breaking album was ranked 39th and was described as a landmark album in the global explosion of Afrobeats.

Notably, 'Timeless' is the only African album on the list that contains critically acclaimed and highly successful albums from around the world. Ranked number one on the list is Olivia Rodrigo's album 'Guts' which is in contention for the Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

'Timeless' came off the back of Davido's brief hiatus which further heightened its anticipation and contributed to its massive commercial acclaim. The album has been nominated for the Best Global Album at the 2024 Grammys which makes it Davido's first album to get the nod.