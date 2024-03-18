ADVERTISEMENT
Tyla's landmark debut album will feature Tems, Gunna, Travis Scott

Adeayo Adebiyi

The South African music sensation rocketed to global success courtesy of her hit single 'Water'.

The album which is set for release on Friday, March 22, 2024, will feature guest appearances from notable global music stars.

Tyla shared the track list for her upcoming album on her Instagram page and the 14-track LP will feature guest appearances from Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Tems, American hip hop star Gunna, and Jamaican fast-rising sensation Skillbeng.

Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rapper Travis Scott will also appear on the album after he featured on the remix of her hit single 'Water' which peaked at NO. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tyla's debut album is coming after she enjoyed massive mainstream success in 2023 with her viral hit single 'Water'. The single earned her a Grammy award for Best African Song Performance at the 66th Grammys.

She has since followed up 'Water' remix with the release of 'Truth or Dare' which will also appear on her upcoming debut album.

Expectations and excitement are high as fans will be Tyla's debut album to be a statement of her breakthrough as an international pop star.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

