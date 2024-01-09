Tyla closes in on Rema's Billboard Hot 100 record

Buoyed by the Travis Scott-assisted remix, Tyla's 'Water' reached a new NO. 7 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 while extending its run on the chart to 14 weeks.

The single extends her record as the highest charting lead female African artist. After breaking into the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100, Tyla's 'Water' joined the elite company of Wizkid's 'Essence' and Rema's 'Calm Down' as songs by African artists to have reached the top 10.

Since its release, 'Water' has enjoyed a steady rise helped by its virality on Tik Tok where millions of users were captivated by its infectious melody and catchy dance moves.

Tyla's NO. 7 peak sees her slowly closing down on Rema's NO. 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 which is a 21st-century African record and only bettered by the chart-topping 1968 Jazz record 'Grazing In The Grass' from South African trumpeter Hugh Masekala.