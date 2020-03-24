On March 23, 2020, Nigerian artist Zlatan landed in yet another ditch of hot water as he was seen mumbling words to Rema's new single, 'Beamer.' As Zlatan mumbled the words, Burna Boy who was also in he shot said, "I swear, and na wetin dem dey talk be that..."

Nigerian Twitter has since gone into overdrive as people, who still have not forgiven Zlatan and Naira Marley for their statements on coronavirus have come out swinging. One of the most popular videos from the onslaught carries the caption, "Zlatan is an irritant."

From the reactions, here are the best bits;

Zlatan critics

'Let's chill geng'

'Better than geng'

'Smart' geng

Verdict

Honestly, it doesn't help that Zlatan was seen mocking Rema in 2019 when he appeared to be creating a mock version of Rema's 'Spiderman' on his Instagram Live. However, this time, it seems a very harmless joke. That's how most of us sing that bridge to 'Beamer' anyway.

That's what Burna Boy means when he said, "I swear, and na wetin dem dey talk be that..." It doesn't look like either Burna Boy or Zlatan harbour any ill will towards Rema. Let's chill, guys. Stay safe.