Top 5 moments in Nigerian music for January - March 2024

While there have been only a handful of hit singles in 2024, there has been no shortage of memorable moments including the desirable and undesirable.

Here are the top 5 moments in Nigerian music for Q1 2024.

5. Davido's verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Davido sent social media into a frenzy with his verse on 'Twe Twe' remix which divided opinions the moment it dropped.

The Grammy nominee deployed catchy world plays that compared a woman's body with the WWII Hiroshima explosion in Japan while using Keke Napep (Nigerian word for tricycle) as a metaphor for going broke. The verse was heavily criticised by a section of the public who consider it juvenile and borderline comical. However, some listeners found it to be an enjoyable verse that elevated the song's utility.

4. Burna Boy's performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

The Grammy winner Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main event. Burna Boy was joined on stage for a performance of his hit song 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' by 21 Savage and R&B star Brandy whose song he sampled for the nominated single.

3. Portable's performance on Skepta's 'Tony Montana'

Street pop sensation Portable surprised listeners with an impressive showing on Skepta's 'Tony Montana' where he delivered a captivating hook and infectious dance moves that are being recreated on TikTok.

2. Eedris Abdulkareem v Burna Boy

While appearing on the Honest Bunch podcast, Nigerian rap legend Eedris Abdulkareem blasted Burna Boy for claiming nobody paved the way for him.

This led to a bit of back-forth between the two that ended up with Eedris Abdulkareem announcing a diss track for Burna Boy. During the interview, Eedris Abdulkareem also spoke on the formation, success, and split of the Remedies. A substantial part of his side of the story was heavily disputed by bandmates Eddy Montana and Tony Teitula who both had interviews with Daddy Fresh to share their account of the events that unfolded.

1. Wizkid decision to stop identifying as an Afrobeats artist

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce the completion of his new album 'Morayo'. The announcement quickly became a rant where Wizkid stated that he was no longer an Afrobeats artist and demanded that those who loved his debut album shouldn't bother listening to his new album.

In the shocking rant, he asked those who love Afrobeats to delete him from their lives while also instructing Nigerian media houses not to post the new album when it drops.