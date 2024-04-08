ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 5 moments in Nigerian music for January - March 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are the top 5 moments in Nigerian music for the first quarter of 2024.

Top 5 moments in Nigerian music for the first quarter of 2024
Top 5 moments in Nigerian music for the first quarter of 2024

Recommended articles

While there have been only a handful of hit singles in 2024, there has been no shortage of memorable moments including the desirable and undesirable.

Here are the top 5 moments in Nigerian music for Q1 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido sent social media into a frenzy with his verse on 'Twe Twe' remix which divided opinions the moment it dropped.

The Grammy nominee deployed catchy world plays that compared a woman's body with the WWII Hiroshima explosion in Japan while using Keke Napep (Nigerian word for tricycle) as a metaphor for going broke. The verse was heavily criticised by a section of the public who consider it juvenile and borderline comical. However, some listeners found it to be an enjoyable verse that elevated the song's utility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main event. Burna Boy was joined on stage for a performance of his hit song 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' by 21 Savage and R&B star Brandy whose song he sampled for the nominated single.

Street pop sensation Portable surprised listeners with an impressive showing on Skepta's 'Tony Montana' where he delivered a captivating hook and infectious dance moves that are being recreated on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appearing on the Honest Bunch podcast, Nigerian rap legend Eedris Abdulkareem blasted Burna Boy for claiming nobody paved the way for him.

This led to a bit of back-forth between the two that ended up with Eedris Abdulkareem announcing a diss track for Burna Boy. During the interview, Eedris Abdulkareem also spoke on the formation, success, and split of the Remedies. A substantial part of his side of the story was heavily disputed by bandmates Eddy Montana and Tony Teitula who both had interviews with Daddy Fresh to share their account of the events that unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce the completion of his new album 'Morayo'. The announcement quickly became a rant where Wizkid stated that he was no longer an Afrobeats artist and demanded that those who loved his debut album shouldn't bother listening to his new album.

In the shocking rant, he asked those who love Afrobeats to delete him from their lives while also instructing Nigerian media houses not to post the new album when it drops.

After heavy criticism from social media, Wizkid would later provide more context to his disassociation with Afrobeats with the claim that the tag was boxing and limiting Nigerian artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda replies Nigerian artists disrespecting Afrobeats

No matter what level you're, do not disrespect Afrobeats - Bella Shmurda

Terry G names Burna Boy as his favourite Nigerian artist

Terry G names Burna Boy his favourite Nigerian artist

Rozay Records unveils two new artists Elvis Gee & Gracie

Rozay Records unveils two new artists Elvis Gee & Gracie

Eastern Nigerian Afro-Funk Revolution documentary premieres in Lagos

Documentary of Afro-Funk music in the East tells the stories of its pioneers