ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Adeayo Adebiyi

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates his infamous fight with American rapper 50 Cent.

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent
Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

Recommended articles

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem narrated the infamous airplane incident with American rapper 50 Cent.

As part of the artists on Nigerian Breweries music tour being headlined by 50 Cent who was the hottest rapper in the world, Eedris Abdulkareem got into a fight with the American rapper over an airplane seat.

According to Eedris, he sat in the business class section of the plane which 50 Cent's crew claimed was exclusively for the American rapper. Eedris Abdulkareem refused to leave the business class because according to him, he had earlier entered an agreement with the Nigerian Breweries to accord him the same treatment as 50 Cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A physical confrontation followed which Eedris claimed was recorded by veteran cinematographer DJ Tee.

The incident would receive wide publication and even get the attention of President Obasanjo who instructed the Inspector General of Police to step in.

According to Eedris Abdulkareem, after the incident, he sought the assistance of then PMAN (Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria) President Charlie Boy to fight for his rights using the DJ Tee recorded tape as evidence of the assault.

On the podcast, Eedris claimed that Charlie Boy betrayed him and instead used the tape to negotiate a deal for himself. Eedris also narrated how the incident hurt his career as he was blacklisted by Charlie Boy 3 days later.

Speaking on the incident, the veteran rapper stated that he has no regrets even though his career suffered from the incident. He believed it was a sacrifice for the good of the industry as his confrontation with 50 Cent led Nigerian brands to respect Nigerian artists whom they previously treated with levity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It affected my career but it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and everybody today...Now they are flying their private jets".

Eedris further went on to say that although his sacrifices are not appreciated by the stars who should, he takes pride in doing what was right and what God sent him to do.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Asake is the most streamed artist in Nigeria of 2023 (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Asake tops list of most streamed artists in Nigeria of 2023