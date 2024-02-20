I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem narrated the infamous airplane incident with American rapper 50 Cent.

As part of the artists on Nigerian Breweries music tour being headlined by 50 Cent who was the hottest rapper in the world, Eedris Abdulkareem got into a fight with the American rapper over an airplane seat.

According to Eedris, he sat in the business class section of the plane which 50 Cent's crew claimed was exclusively for the American rapper. Eedris Abdulkareem refused to leave the business class because according to him, he had earlier entered an agreement with the Nigerian Breweries to accord him the same treatment as 50 Cent.

A physical confrontation followed which Eedris claimed was recorded by veteran cinematographer DJ Tee.

The incident would receive wide publication and even get the attention of President Obasanjo who instructed the Inspector General of Police to step in.

According to Eedris Abdulkareem, after the incident, he sought the assistance of then PMAN (Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria) President Charlie Boy to fight for his rights using the DJ Tee recorded tape as evidence of the assault.

On the podcast, Eedris claimed that Charlie Boy betrayed him and instead used the tape to negotiate a deal for himself. Eedris also narrated how the incident hurt his career as he was blacklisted by Charlie Boy 3 days later.

Speaking on the incident, the veteran rapper stated that he has no regrets even though his career suffered from the incident. He believed it was a sacrifice for the good of the industry as his confrontation with 50 Cent led Nigerian brands to respect Nigerian artists whom they previously treated with levity.

"It affected my career but it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and everybody today...Now they are flying their private jets".