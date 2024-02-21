ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Tetuila joins Eddy Remedy to call Eedris Abdulkareem a liar

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tony Tetuila reacts to the trending interview by Eedris Abdulkareem.

Eedris Abdulkareem recently appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast where he gave his account of the creation of The Remedies, their success, and subsequent split.

On the podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem stated that he helped create the Remedies group after he met Eddy with whom he recorded their breakout hit single 'Shakomo' at Raypower Studios.

He further shared that he met Tony Tetuila during the 'Shakomo' tour alongside Eddy in Ilorin which led to Tetuila joining the group. Eedris stated that they wanted to record more songs and Tony Tetuila wanted to sing so they let him join them to become the third member of the Remedies.

While reacting to the part of the podcast where Eedris Abdulkareem narrated meeting Tony Tetuila, Tetuila reacted by calling Eedris a liar.

Tetuila's remark follows that of Eddy Remedy who in an interview with Daddy Freeze on Instagram Live called Eedris Abdulkareem a liar and betrayer over his falsehood on the creation and split of The Remedies.

Eddy Remedy stated that contrary to Abdulkareem's claims, he was the one who founded the Remedies group and featured Eedris on their breakout single 'Shakomo'.

Remedy further stated that Eedris Abdulkareem's claim that he (Eddy) was responsible for Tony Tetuila leaving the group was entirely false.

After splitting up from The Remedies, Tony Tetuila would go on to enjoy a successful solo career with the hit single 'My Car' rocketting him to success. Eedris Abdulkareem also enjoyed massive commercial success courtesy of hit singles like 'Mr. Lecturer' and 'Jaga Jaga'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

