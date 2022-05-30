Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

May has been a busy month in the Nigerian music industry. Naira Marely, Victony, and Brymo have all dropped their projects. This month's unexpected collaborations include 'Buga' by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and Chris Brown on Lojay & Sarz's remix of 'Monalisa.'
Here is a nonhierarchical list of the top 10 Nigerian songs released in May 2022.
To round out the month of May, here are ten new songs that should be on your playlist.
1. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga
Kizz Daniel appears to have released the biggest record in May with 'Buga,' a pop single featuring Tekno of Universal Music Group. Reward Beatz produced the record, which was released on May 3, 2022.
On YouTube, the lyrics video has received over 8 million views.
2. Burna Boy - Last Last
Following the breakup with Stefflon Don, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, releases a song about his failed relationship with the British rapper. The official video for the song, directed by Burna Boy, has received over 6 million views, and the audio was produced by Chopstix, Mds, Off & Out, and Ruuben.
3. SPINALL - Palazzo ft Asake
Asake is without a doubt the year's biggest breakout star. From 'Omo Ope' with Olamide and 'Sungba' off his Ololade Asake EP to the Sungba Remix with Burna Boy, the youngster is dominating the charts. Another big tune that dropped in May 2022 is 'Palazzo' by The Cap Music's SPINALL & Asake. Magicsticks and SPINALL produced it and it was released on May 13, 2022.
4. Mavins - Overdose ft Crayon, Magixx, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce and Ayra Starr
Don Jazzy, the legendary music producer, returns to the studio for Mavins' new single 'Overdose.' Boy Spyce, a new Mavin activation, joins Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe on a Mavin all star song. Crayon took the chorus, making him the only artist on the record who has previously appeared on a Mavin Records all star song.
Don Jazzy produced 'Overdose,' which has 2.8 million views on YouTube.
5. Davido - Stand Strong ft Sunday Service Choir
Davido shares 'Stand Strong,' an experimental melody featuring angelic voices of the Sunday Service Choir, from his soon-to-be-released fourth album. In a new song, the Nigerian popstar pours his heart out, encouraging the world to persevere and not give in to life's challenges.
The song produced by Pheelz has almost two million views on Youtube.
6. Omah Lay - Woman
Following his collaboration with Justin Bieber on 'Attention,' Omah Lay returns with 'Woman,' an afro-fusion track produced by P Priime.
The song has been released as the third single from Omah Lay's upcoming debut album, 'Boy Alone.' On YouTube, it has received over 2.4 million views.
7. Zinoleesky - Loving You
Zinoleesky, a Marlian music star, released another spectacular record titled 'Loving You' in May 2022. The song, which was released in May 2022 as one of the top Nigerian songs, sampled Asa's 'Be My Man.' On YouTube, the song has over 500,000 views.
8. Simi - Naked Wire
Simi shares 'Naked Wire,' a groovy R&B record produced by P Priime, ahead of her 'Tbh (To Be Honest)' album, which is set to be released in June 2022. This song's lyrics are nothing short of exceptional.
On YouTube, 'Naked Wire' has over 300,000 audio views.
9. Lojay & Sarz ft Chris Brown - Monalisa remix
Lojay and Sarz recruit American singer, songwriter, and dancer Chris Brown for the remix of their 2021 hit song 'Monalisa.' The song, which was released on May 19, 2022, has received over 1 million views on YouTube.
10. Ajebo Hustler - Caress
Ajebo Hustlers, a pop duo, has released a solid track titled 'Caress.' After releasing hit singles such as 'Pronto' featuring Omah Lay and 'Loyalty', Ajebo Hustlers release Caress on May 27, 2022.
The Orlandoh produced song has over 34,000 audio views on YouTube.
