RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Here is a nonhierarchical list of the top 10 Nigerian songs released in May 2022.

10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]
10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

May has been a busy month in the Nigerian music industry. Naira Marely, Victony, and Brymo have all dropped their projects. This month's unexpected collaborations include 'Buga' by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and Chris Brown on Lojay & Sarz's remix of 'Monalisa.'

Recommended articles

To round out the month of May, here are ten new songs that should be on your playlist.

1. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga

Kizz Daniel appears to have released the biggest record in May with 'Buga,' a pop single featuring Tekno of Universal Music Group. Reward Beatz produced the record, which was released on May 3, 2022.

On YouTube, the lyrics video has received over 8 million views.

2. Burna Boy - Last Last

Following the breakup with Stefflon Don, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, releases a song about his failed relationship with the British rapper. The official video for the song, directed by Burna Boy, has received over 6 million views, and the audio was produced by Chopstix, Mds, Off & Out, and Ruuben.

3. SPINALL - Palazzo ft Asake

Asake is without a doubt the year's biggest breakout star. From 'Omo Ope' with Olamide and 'Sungba' off his Ololade Asake EP to the Sungba Remix with Burna Boy, the youngster is dominating the charts. Another big tune that dropped in May 2022 is 'Palazzo' by The Cap Music's SPINALL & Asake. Magicsticks and SPINALL produced it and it was released on May 13, 2022.

4. Mavins - Overdose ft Crayon, Magixx, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce and Ayra Starr

Don Jazzy, the legendary music producer, returns to the studio for Mavins' new single 'Overdose.' Boy Spyce, a new Mavin activation, joins Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe on a Mavin all star song. Crayon took the chorus, making him the only artist on the record who has previously appeared on a Mavin Records all star song.

Don Jazzy produced 'Overdose,' which has 2.8 million views on YouTube.

5. Davido - Stand Strong ft Sunday Service Choir

Davido shares 'Stand Strong,' an experimental melody featuring angelic voices of the Sunday Service Choir, from his soon-to-be-released fourth album. In a new song, the Nigerian popstar pours his heart out, encouraging the world to persevere and not give in to life's challenges.

The song produced by Pheelz has almost two million views on Youtube.

6. Omah Lay - Woman

Following his collaboration with Justin Bieber on 'Attention,' Omah Lay returns with 'Woman,' an afro-fusion track produced by P Priime.

The song has been released as the third single from Omah Lay's upcoming debut album, 'Boy Alone.' On YouTube, it has received over 2.4 million views.

7. Zinoleesky - Loving You

Zinoleesky, a Marlian music star, released another spectacular record titled 'Loving You' in May 2022. The song, which was released in May 2022 as one of the top Nigerian songs, sampled Asa's 'Be My Man.' On YouTube, the song has over 500,000 views.

8. Simi - Naked Wire

Simi shares 'Naked Wire,' a groovy R&B record produced by P Priime, ahead of her 'Tbh (To Be Honest)' album, which is set to be released in June 2022. This song's lyrics are nothing short of exceptional.

On YouTube, 'Naked Wire' has over 300,000 audio views.

9. Lojay & Sarz ft Chris Brown - Monalisa remix

Lojay and Sarz recruit American singer, songwriter, and dancer Chris Brown for the remix of their 2021 hit song 'Monalisa.' The song, which was released on May 19, 2022, has received over 1 million views on YouTube.

10. Ajebo Hustler - Caress

Ajebo Hustlers, a pop duo, has released a solid track titled 'Caress.' After releasing hit singles such as 'Pronto' featuring Omah Lay and 'Loyalty', Ajebo Hustlers release Caress on May 27, 2022.

The Orlandoh produced song has over 34,000 audio views on YouTube.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

The two sides to Stefflon Don's Afrobeats antics [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The two sides to Stefflon Don's Afrobeats antics [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

An executive and a creator chat with Pulse about sports, safety and TikTok [Pulse Interview]

An executive and a creator chat with Pulse about sports, safety and TikTok [Pulse Interview]

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

First reactions to Naira Marley's 'God's Timing's the Best' is that of artist reluctance

First reactions to Naira Marley's 'God's Timing's the Best' is that of artist reluctance

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Helen Paul officially becomes a professor

Helen Paul officially becomes a professor

African Union Unveils 2022 Calendar for All Africa Music Awards

African Union Unveils 2022 Calendar for All Africa Music Awards

5 Nigerian comedians who have become Nollywood stars

5 Nigerian comedians who have become Nollywood stars

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Falz scores wonder goal at Old Trafford