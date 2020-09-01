Budding Afro-fusion singer-songwriter, Töme, releases a new live band video ahead of the release of her new single, ‘I Pray.'

Born Michelle Oluwatomi Akanbi, Töme who recently released her debut EP titled Bigger Than Four Walls (BT4W), has gone on to perform three tracks off the EP alongside a short two-part docu-series on the making of the EP.

Staying true to her Nigerian and French-Canadian roots, Töme takes listeners on a smooth acoustic journey, delivering an infectious blend of guitar, laced with her velvety voice and adorned with rich Afro influence.

She sets out with this fantastic medley ahead of the release of 'I Pray' on September 17th, which happens to be her birthday.

Watch the live band video here and the documentary below;