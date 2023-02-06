She won the Grammy for her part in Future's 'Wait For U' which took home the prize for Best Melodic Rap performance on Sunday, 5th February 2023 at the 65th Grammy awards which took place in Los Angeles.
Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win
Nigerian international singing sensation has made history as the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy award.
Recommended articles
Congratulations have continued to pour in for Tems as colleagues celebrate her historic win. Afrobeats female stars Tiwa Savage, Omawumi, and Waje have all taken to their Instagram page to congratulate her.
Tems was nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys earning two for Best rap song and Best melodic rap performance for Future's 'Wait For U' and as a featured artist on Beyonce's Album of the year nominated 'Renaissance'.
Tems is the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy award following her win with 'Wait For U'. She becomes only the 3rd Nigerian woman to win a Grammy following Sade Adu who won for Best New Artist in 1986 and Cynthia Erivo who won in 2017 for Best Theatre Album.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng