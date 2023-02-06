ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international singing sensation has made history as the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy award.

Tems
Tems

She won the Grammy for her part in Future's 'Wait For U' which took home the prize for Best Melodic Rap performance on Sunday, 5th February 2023 at the 65th Grammy awards which took place in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Congratulations have continued to pour in for Tems as colleagues celebrate her historic win. Afrobeats female stars Tiwa Savage, Omawumi, and Waje have all taken to their Instagram page to congratulate her.

Tiwa Savage congratulates Tems
Tiwa Savage congratulates Tems Pulse Nigeria
WAJE congratulates Tems
WAJE congratulates Tems Pulse Nigeria
Omawumi congratulates Tems
Omawumi congratulates Tems Pulse Nigeria

Tems was nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys earning two for Best rap song and Best melodic rap performance for Future's 'Wait For U' and as a featured artist on Beyonce's Album of the year nominated 'Renaissance'.

Tems is the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy award following her win with 'Wait For U'. She becomes only the 3rd Nigerian woman to win a Grammy following Sade Adu who won for Best New Artist in 1986 and Cynthia Erivo who won in 2017 for Best Theatre Album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

Tems: 5 interesting things you probably don't know about this Grammy-winning singer

Tems: 5 interesting things you probably don't know about this Grammy-winning singer

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Portable, Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'