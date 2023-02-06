Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

Congratulations have continued to pour in for Tems as colleagues celebrate her historic win. Afrobeats female stars Tiwa Savage, Omawumi, and Waje have all taken to their Instagram page to congratulate her.

Tems was nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys earning two for Best rap song and Best melodic rap performance for Future's 'Wait For U' and as a featured artist on Beyonce's Album of the year nominated 'Renaissance'.