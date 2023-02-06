ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

the 2023 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 5th January 2023, and Nigerian international music sensation Tems won her first Grammy award for her part on Future's hit single 'Wait For u' The single won the award for the Best Melodic Rap performance at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Tems, Burna Boy
Tems, Burna Boy

Burna Boy's hopes of adding another Grammy plaque to his award cabinet was dashed after he lost his two nominations. He lost the Best Global Song performance for which 'Last Last' was nominated and Best Global Album for which 'Love, Damini' was nominated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

See Full Nominations List

WINNER: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

WINNER: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

WINNER: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Underoath - Voyeurist

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

WINNER: Rosalía - Motomami

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

WINNER: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

WINNER: Viola Davis - Finding Me

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

WINNER: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

WINNER: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

WINNER: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

WINNER: Germaine Franco - Encanto

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Various Artists - Elvis

WINNER: Various Artists - Encanto

Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists - West Side Story

''Hr

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Chidi Mokeme reveals his 2 dream roles [Pulse Exclusive]

Chidi Mokeme reveals his 2 dream roles [Pulse Exclusive]

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Portable, Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'