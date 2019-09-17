On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Tiwa Savage performed her new single, '49-99' to a large crowd under the Obalende bridge, on Lagos Island, Lagos.

The performance in Lagos follows the promotion of her lead single off her forthcoming album under Universal Music Group.

To the delight of the crowd - including few celebrities and media executives - under the bridge, Savage performed many of her hits that include 'All Over,' 'Ello Baby,' 'Ma Lo,' '49-99' 'Diet'.

Tiwa Savage has been in the United States of America and other parts of the world since the release of her new single and video.