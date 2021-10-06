The new trend of instrumental-Afrobeat music being piloted by Ajimovoix

The ‘Focus Dance Beat' he released in 2020, really sailed him up into the light of stardom, and with that very particular beat lighting up the Industry, the world now looks green and pleasant to Ajimovoix. Almost everyone who has a great taste in Afrobeat loves the Focus Dance Beat.

The beat was somewhat popularised by Hagman after his viral funny dance called “Focus Dance" and it has a way of delighting people, at parties, weddings and great events, people played and rolled with the beat.

It did go viral this year (2021) and One fan had taken to social media to give a remarkable comment about the song, he wrote; “Oh, splendid, splendid! I feel wonderful listening and dancing to the Focus dance beat.”

Most Tik-tok creators have really vibe with the Focus Dance Beat; they even brought out a challenge known as “Focus dance challenge”. This is simply an incredible way of giving it the very bar of honour it sole richly deserves.

Now Ajimovoix is in the lips of every Afrobeat lover because of Focus Dance Beat. Not only that, it attained top 100 on Apple Music and celebrities like Tunde Ednut has rated it amongst his top 10 Afrobeat Vibes.

The Beat also attained number 2 on Instagram creator popular track list in July and Even our very own Grammy award winner Burna Boy found this Focus dance beat intriguing, he Danced it with Pogba after Manchester United’s 4-1 Victory over Newcastle United.

Ajimovoix has worked with various renowned Nigerian musicians like Naira Marley, Zlatan, Patoranking, Bravo G, Slimcase, Qdot amongst others.

Do you really want to know what happened after all the tremendously success of Focus Dance Beat?

Ajimovoix now wants to strike up a soothing melody (official remix) with Otedola with the money crooner, Dice Ailes.

Let’s take an insta snapshot on Dice Ailes.

Dice Ailes is one Afrobeat singer, who rose to popularity in the late 2010s. He was born and raised in Nigeria. His real name is Shasha Damilola Alesh. Even as a very young boy, he was quite passionate about music. It’s that fascinating to know that he began recording his first song at 15 years old.

After his 15th birthday, his family moved to Canada where he went ahead to study at the prestigious New York University. Dice Ailes never stopped to write music on the side. Later in 2013, he came back to Nigeria and M.I Abaga helped him get a contract with Chocolate City Label the following year.

Fans are simply excited about his collaboration with Ajimovoix. Well, Ajimovoix is also a great artist who is quite vocal in condemning injustice in our very country Nigeria. During the 2020 End Sars protest, he specifically decided to support the #Sorosoke movement with a banging freebeat tagged “SoroSoke". It is really a thoughtful thing for an artist like him to join others in advocating for the protection of the rights of the Nigerians citizens.

