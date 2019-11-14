Artist: Teni

Song Title: Billionaire

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Billionaire EP

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: Dr Dolor

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: The song was on her recently EP. In the bid to fulfil her Billionaire vision like she sings in the song, TENI competes on Who Wants To Be A Billionaire - a parody of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Will she succeed and win a Billion dollars? Will Frank Edoho - the former host of the now defunct Nigerian version of the now defunct popular trivia game show get to her or will her friend, Broda Shaggi - viral comic sensation fail her when she needs him the most?

You can watch the video below;