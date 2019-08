Artist: Tekno featuring Zlatan Ibile

Song Title: Agege

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of release: August 6, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Label: K-Money Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Tekno returns with a bang. Over the past week, he has given a tell-all to Daddy Freeze and gotten arrested over alleged patronage of ‘strippers’ in a public place.

The song is perfectly timed.

You can listen to ‘Agege’ below;