Just yesterday, New York Times journalists, Jon Caramanica and Jon Pareles got on their podcast, Popcast and broke down the role of TikTok in shortening potential scores for songwriters.

Over the past one year, TikTok, a social media-cum-video sharing platform has been key to success for two huge smash hits. Those hits are 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X and 'The Box' by Roddy Rich. But then, though it has negatives, social media platforms have aided DIY and independent artists to build and reach their audience faster as well as engage that audience.

Over the past few years, one of those artists has been Sydney - in some circles, his name carries the suffix, '...Of Africa.' In his words, he started making music later than most, but he's since gone from near obscurity to opening for Johnny Drille in 2019. Over the past three years, he has been consistent with the quality of music.

The problem is that as good as those songs have been, one could group them into the R&B, alternative brand. But this time, he expands his range and experiments with his artistry. The result is an EP titled, Eruption.

The EP opens up to 'Get To You (Cry),' the diary of a self-acclaimed 'hard guy.' On it, Syndey assumes the role of a hardened Nigerian man, warning a woman that she's insufficient soften him. As the piano chords form a sentimental ballad, Sydney endorses weed over a human being - Interesting.

'Slow Motion,' breaks the 'Sydney mould,' for a pop record that carries an R&B soul. In fact, if the song had a more resonant hook, it could have been a single. Like clockwork, Sydney goes from the cold-hearted to the lover boy - Yoruba demon, is that you?

But then, "You're the one I wanna have for dinner, baby you're my appetizer..." is questionable songwriting. Nonetheless, production makes one forget the lyrical deficiencies on 'Slow Motion.' 'Vibe' has more Nigerian folk percussion with R&B/Dancehall. It has Sydney begging for mercy so he can retain his own essence.

However, what Sydney sings to is unclear - is it weed? Is it a human being? Nobody can really tell.

'Mood' catapults us back into the realms of the first track. For the first time, Sydney embodies his real self - a 20s Nigerian man who wants to party. However, "Put me in the mood" seems a pecursor for something sexual or romantic - an anomaly in a song that inspires one to enjoy life amidst the madness of adulting.

'Spaceship' is very 2000s R&B. The drums perfectly complement the guitar chords as Sydney sings about his nomadic tendencies - he wants to have elevating experiences. Sydney is a good songwriter that's still in maturation, but he needs to work on painting clearer pictures. For a lot of reasons, 'Spaceship' should have been the seventh song on this tracklist.

With 'Symphony,' we're back to tales of love. Sydney sings that, "symphony you're like an eruption in my head..." as he documents his love for music. The song is the organ-based ballad off 'Vesivus' by Sufjan Stevens.

'Ghost' is Sydney's 2019 single that makes this EP. The song was featured on Vol. 66 of Who Get Ear by Pulse Nigeria. At the time, Pulse describes Sydney as singer with, "Piercing soulful vocals (which) grace the ambience of alternative beats with a perfection that only a public holiday can connote is back with his new single, ‘Ghost.’"

The song itself is described as, "Lo-fi afro-fusion, mixed with a dash R&B about the metaphor of a ‘ghost.’ Sydney calls himself a ghost, presumably because he’s a nomadic lover, with latent insecurities. This song is very Jon Bellion-esque." That description is still accurate.

'Tonight' is based on a UK-originated genre called, orchestral pop. It's a mix of instruments that connote 'alternative music' that's built on pop percussion. At the same time, it's also a break-up song that stands aloof, yet documents the effects of loneliness that only yearning can occasion. That beat switch for the third hook is impressive.

With 'Unbothered,' we're back on the stoic journey - it might be the best bit of songwriting on this EP. A fitting end to the EP and after Sydney has addressed important topics, he embodies the spirit of the quintessential Nigerian and says, "I can't kill myself...' Cardi B must be proud.

Final Thoughts

On a song-by-song basis, this EP is amazing. However, as a body of work, there are slight issues with songwriting and tracklisting. That said, it's brave that Sydney went in on his own and without features. This probably happened because Sydney knows that it's hard for acts like him, Johnny Drille or Fireboy to find acts that work with them on album tracks.

Whatever the issues are with his songwriting, they will be corrected overtime. He is a good songwriter and only with constant utilization of that talent will he get better. The biggest problem on this EP is the track list. For an EP with such good songs, the arrangement of tracks messes with enjoyment.

A good track list finds the balance between sonic cohesion and topical progression. That way, you aid the listener to enjoy your sound as your story unfolds chronologically. The track list might have been better as;

Symphony

Vibe

Ghost

Get To You

Mood

Slow Motion

Spaceship

Tonight

Unbothered

This way, Sydney declares his love for symphony that could be about affection or music. Then, he craves a vibe before warning girl of his bad tendencies in love. After he experiences the love, he craves freedom on a 'Spaceship.' When he spends a night alone, he resigns to faith and realizes that he can't kill himself. So, he chooses his solitude.

Nonetheless, the EP perfectly captures the topics feature in the life and mind of a typically confused Nigerian man in his 20s.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 0.8/10

Content and Themes: 1.5/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total:

6.9/10 - Victory