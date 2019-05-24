Welcome to the 66th installment of Pulse weekly list of the 10 songs you need to play this week – now titled, ‘Who Get Ear.

Last week, we had a perfect balance of R&B, commercial and afro-fusion that featured a bunch of talented artists. You can see the list HERE.

This week, we have talented acts like Deena Ade, Kyrian Asher, Olisa Franklin, Psycho YP, Amaarae, Deena Ade, LasGiidi and so forth.

Here is the list;

Qdot – Koshi Danu

The king of Nigerian sleeper hits, and self-acclaimed ‘Alagbe,’ has released another banger for the Nigerian mainstream.

But this time, it comes with subs. All you just have to do is pick what belongs to you and enjoy it with a glass of beer.

The Drumphase-produced kwaito/gqom/shepeteri sound will make a Soldier in parade do some zanku.

Kyrian Asher – Crows

A few days ago, Canada-based member of BANTU collective, Kyrian Asher released his fourth project in five years to satisfying the yearning of his ever-growing fanbase.

The project is titled There Will Be Devil To Pay and 'Crow' is the second track on the EP. The songs is topically astute, as is expect from a man equally adept at singing and rapping enthralling words. Although Asher’s style of finding sonic beauty in chaotic music has become expected, it’s still not gotten boring.

After listening to this project, and the last song on it, this scribe feels Asher should try his hand at music composition.

Deena Ade – Shako

A few days ago, Nigerian singer and founder of Slutwalk Lagos, Deena Ade released her third project in two years. The project is titled, May Love Find You.

‘Shako’ is the fourth track on the EP. The song is a neo-soul sound themed in the fearlessness of succumbing to the whims of love.

Amaarae featuring Wande Coal – Spend Some Time

Asides SoundCloud aficionados, most people probably know Amaarae as the infectious, light lyric soprano that delivered echoes of sexuality with alluring ease on Santi’s heatseeking hit, ‘Rapid Fire.’

For those who don’t know, she is a Ghanaian singer, DJ and sound engineer who delivers heavy lines with dreamy, sensual dexterity anytime she grabs the mic. She is also British rapper, Kojey Radical’s cousin.

On this Wande Coal-assisted tune which shares similarities with Drake's mega-hit, 'One Dance,' Amaarae sings focuses on the theme of intimacy and unintentionally, how time makes love bloom.

Psycho YP – Be Like You

Last year, Abuja-based Nigerian rapper, Psycho YP, one half of the duo, This Is What You Wanted opposite fellow Abuja rapper, Kuddi Is Dead, released his critically-acclaimed album, YPSZN.

Since then, he has also released, Welcome To Our Village opposite his fellow Apex Village members. While he released a remix to 'Oga,' one of the best songs on YPSZN opposite Blaqbonez, Dremo and Ycee, he is back with this infectious dance track, flexing his creative muscles and multi-genre brilliance.

We ain’t mad. The beat is heavy.

Ikpa Udo featuring Magnito – Ayakid

Ikpa Udo raps in his native Ibibio language. An upcoming act, he goes on this gbedu opposite the more popular Magnito.

While there might be an issue of language barrier to understand this act, we enjoy Phyno without understanding him – that’s the power of music.

One thing you are guaranteed on this song is moving your body.

Olisa Franklin – Kilimanjaro

Earlier today, Olisa Franklin release his highly anticipated 13-track debut album, Emergence. The album had been in the works since 2018.

This one is a dance track that will send your feet working.

Jinmi Abdul – Abena

Earlier today, the talented Jinmi Abdul released his new single, 'Abena.' It’s an Afro&B, afro-fusion vibe that runs on heavy drums like a trap beat, silky guitar chords and some Shina Peters-esque guitar strum under the sonic wraps.

SydneyofAfrica - Ghost

Talented Nigerian singer, SydneyofAfrica whose piercing soulful vocals grace the ambience of alternative beats with a perfection that only a public holiday can connote is back with his new single, ‘Ghost.’

The song is lo-fi afro-fusion, mixed with a dash R&B about the metaphor of a ‘ghost.’ Sydney calls himself a ghost, presumably because he’s a nomadic lover, with latent insecurities. This song is very Jon Bellion-esque.

LasGiidi – Immortal

The best part of this song is its blend of afro-fusion arrangements with the strings that ooze EDM.

While the vibe can be sufficient, listeners might want to listen to what the singer is saying.