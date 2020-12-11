Details/Takeaway: Impressions are about to be changed and the whole narrative is set to be re-scripted as Yonda subtly streams out of his known coven into center stage. The erroneous belief of Nigerians about music writers will also be buried with this move. If as a performer you can also write for a living, you do not have a place in the under-rated column of artists but rather on the highly-rated seats.

After Yonda's impressive performance on 'Animashaun' off Davido's A Good Time, he was put on the map. Davido even mentioned his name during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Radio. Now, he's back to claim a spot.

Artist: Yonda

Album Title: Wild Blue

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: December 11, 2020

Producers: Mobo, Damayo, Blueblood, Feezikz, Dapiano, Omyde

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 3 - Sinzu, Davido and Mayorkun

Tracklist:

Singles: 1 - I Gat Doe

Label: DMW/CNC Distro

You can play the EP HERE.