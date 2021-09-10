RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VCLEF drops new EP, 'Living In Songs'

Truely with this Ep ( living in songs ) it is safe to say VCLEF is the next face of Afro pop music in Nigeria and a must watch out for artist in the nation .

VCLEF - Living In Songs The EP. (TBD)

After the successful release of hit singles like "The rain" & " Lay on me " 2BAD MUSIC front act " Vclef " teams up with Ace producer foreign groove to presents (Living in songs The Ep) A combination of afrobeats infused with pop music ,showcasing VCLEF versatility and creativity in music.

Living in songs is made up of five hit tracks Performed by VCLEF with no single extra features.

Truely with this Ep, it is safe to say VCLEF is the next face of Afro pop music in Nigeria and a must watch out for artist in the nation.

Stream below;

Living in Songs the EP

