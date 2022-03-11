RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'

Motolani Alake

With sounds like 'Chardonnay Music,' Falz's luxury Rap song, laced with horns and methodical progression, the record is suited to its content.

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover
Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Takeaway: Created around vanity and braggadocio suited for the quintessential commercial record, 'FYN' is an acronym for 'Fresh Young N*gga,' Rema's allusion to himself. With sounds like 'Chardonnay Music,' Falz's luxury Rap song, laced with horns and methodical progression, the record is suited to its content. Rema and Tracey coast on topics of sex and luxury.

In its colorful video, Rema matches his content with color, gorgeous black women and exotic spots.

Artist: Rema and AJ Tracey

Song: FYN

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-swing

Date of release: March 11, 2022

Label: TBD

Producer: Kel P

Sound Engineer: TBD

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Album: TBD

Listen below;

