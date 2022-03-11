Takeaway: Created around vanity and braggadocio suited for the quintessential commercial record, 'FYN' is an acronym for 'Fresh Young N*gga,' Rema's allusion to himself. With sounds like 'Chardonnay Music,' Falz's luxury Rap song, laced with horns and methodical progression, the record is suited to its content. Rema and Tracey coast on topics of sex and luxury.
Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'
With sounds like 'Chardonnay Music,' Falz's luxury Rap song, laced with horns and methodical progression, the record is suited to its content.
In its colorful video, Rema matches his content with color, gorgeous black women and exotic spots.
Artist: Rema and AJ Tracey
Song: FYN
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-swing
Date of release: March 11, 2022
Label: TBD
Producer: Kel P
Sound Engineer: TBD
Video Director: Meji Alabi
Album: TBD
