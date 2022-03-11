Rema and AJ Tracey release their single, 'FYN'

Takeaway: Created around vanity and braggadocio suited for the quintessential commercial record, 'FYN' is an acronym for 'Fresh Young N*gga,' Rema's allusion to himself. With sounds like 'Chardonnay Music,' Falz's luxury Rap song, laced with horns and methodical progression, the record is suited to its content. Rema and Tracey coast on topics of sex and luxury.