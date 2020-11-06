Details/Takeaway: 'O shock won ba'kan,' is the new yarn and it started on 'Loading,' his stellar performance on Olamide's 10th solo album, 'Carpe Diem.'
It's actually interesting that the song drops straight after that performance on 'Carpe Diem.'
On “Have fun”, Timz follows through on his gospel of enjoying yourself not-withstanding the current ongoing situations in Nigeria, regardless of the prevalent pandemic and other negative situations, he does this seamlessly as he vibes along with the percussion-heavy Afrobeats beat.
Date: November 6, 2020
Song Title: Have Fun
Artist: Bad Boy Timz
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Rage
Album: Debut Album [TBD 2021]
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
