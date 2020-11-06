Details/Takeaway: 'O shock won ba'kan,' is the new yarn and it started on 'Loading,' his stellar performance on Olamide's 10th solo album, 'Carpe Diem.'

It's actually interesting that the song drops straight after that performance on 'Carpe Diem.'

On “Have fun”, Timz follows through on his gospel of enjoying yourself not-withstanding the current ongoing situations in Nigeria, regardless of the prevalent pandemic and other negative situations, he does this seamlessly as he vibes along with the percussion-heavy Afrobeats beat.

Date: November 6, 2020

Song Title: Have Fun

Artist: Bad Boy Timz

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Rage

Album: Debut Album [TBD 2021]

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

