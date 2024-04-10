Songs from Wizkid, Tems, Oxlade make Spotify's 100 greatest R&B songs

Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems ranks as the highest African song on the list with a NO. 21 placement. The hit song which is one of the songs on his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos' enjoyed global commercial success that is evidenced in its over 230 million streams on Spotify.

Tems' 'Free Mind' was placed at NO. 29 with over 144 million streams. The single which is one of the songs on her 2020 EP 'For Broken Ears' was a success in the UK and US where it charted on the Billboard Hot 100 thus making Tems the first solo Nigerian female artist to register an entry on the chart.

Wizkid records his second entry on the list with Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday' which is at NO. 71 with over 117 million streams.

Oxlade's viral hit single 'Kulosa' is NO. 88 on the list with over 18 million streams. The single is one of the biggest Nigerian songs on TikTok where users recreated Oxlade's moves.

Other Africans on the list include Tyla whose 2023 Grammy-winning hit single 'Water' is placed at NO. 6O. The song has over 534 million streams on Spotify and rocketed Tyla to global stardom.

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca also made the list with her hit single 'People' coming in at NO. 99 with over 599 million streams.

SZA's 'Snooze' tops the list, Frank Ocean's 'Pink + White' is NO. 2, Daniel Ceaser and H.E.R's 'Best Part' is NO. 3, Beyonce's 'Cuff It' is at NO. 4 while Bryson Tiller's 'Don't' is at NO. 5.

Solange's 'Cranes in the Sky' is at NO. 6, Summer Walker 'Session 32' is at NO. 7, Rihanna's 'Needed Me' is at NO. 8, Jazmine Sulivan's 'Pick Up Your Feelings' is NO. 9, and Chris Brown's 'No Guidance' feat Drake rounds off the top 10.

