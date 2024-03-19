10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

TikTok is particularly popular for being a global music marketplace where over 1 billion users robustly interact with music. Several songs have enjoyed viral TikTok moments that rocketed them to global success.

Here are 10 Afrobeats songs that have gone viral on Tik Tok.

1. Goya Menor feat Nektunez - Ameno Amapiano

Goya Menor & Nektunez's 'Ameno Amapiano' has the distinction of being the first Afrobeats song to go viral internationally on TikTok. During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Goya Menor revealed that he had to come down to Lagos state from Edo state after the song started blowing up on TikTok.

The party starting Amapiano fusion sampled the iconic operatic song 'Ameno' by Era which is the soundtrack of Nigerian night clubs.

The single on which Goya Menor cautioned against cultism became a global hit garnering over 3 million videos on TikTok.

2. CKay - Love Nwantiti

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' is a testament to the power of TikTok as a global music marketplace. Nearly 2 years after its release, the song started trending on TikTok and quickly went viral globally. DJs from different continents were making remixes with over 6 million videos created from the different versions of the hit single.

3. Kizz Daniel feat Tekno - Buga

Kizz Daniel dazzled listeners in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Buga' featuring Tekno.

The smooth single was paired with a celebratory dance routine which quickly fuelled a viral TikTok challenge that even had then-president of Liberia George Weah dancing along.

The song accumulated over 4.7 million videos on TikTok on his journey to global success.

4. Oxlade - Kulosa

Oxlade probably didn't expect a viral moment when he recorded his sensational single 'Kulosa' with Colors Studios. The performance video went viral on Tik Tok with users recreating his gestures.

With over 250,000 videos created, the song would rocket Oxlade to international success.

5. Joeboy - Alcohol

In 2021, hitmaker Joeboy had users pouring the most ridiculous things on themselves after his single 'Alcohol' went viral on TikTok.

The song accumulated over 285 video creations as the challenge got so big and quite intense that Joeboy was forced to caution Tiktokers from harming themselves in the process.

6. Pheelz feat BNXN - Finesse

Before Pheelz officially dropped 'Finesse', it was already a viral hit on TikTok courtesy of its snippet. The song has been used over 720,000 times on the App and propelled Pheelz to international success.

7. Victony & Tempoe - Soweto

The breezy Amapiano fusion by music producer Tempoe and sensational musician Victony enjoyed a viral moment on TikTok. The song was used over 569,000 globally and it went on to become an international hit single.

8. Ayra Starr - Rush

Grammy-nominated hitmaker Ayra Starr scored her biggest hit yet with 'Rush' and TikTok played a part in making it happen. The smash hit song enjoyed a viral moment on the App with over 2 million videos.

9. Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

'Calm Down' is Afrobeats' first song to reach over a billion Spotify streams and TikTok played a role in making this a possibility. While the song is no longer officially on Tik Tok due to UMG taking its catalogue off the social media platform, the single was a global viral hit on the App.

10. Davido - Unavailable