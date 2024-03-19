ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

Adeayo Adebiyi

TikTok continues to be a global music marketplace.

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok
10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

Recommended articles

TikTok is particularly popular for being a global music marketplace where over 1 billion users robustly interact with music. Several songs have enjoyed viral TikTok moments that rocketed them to global success.

Here are 10 Afrobeats songs that have gone viral on Tik Tok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goya Menor & Nektunez's 'Ameno Amapiano' has the distinction of being the first Afrobeats song to go viral internationally on TikTok. During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Goya Menor revealed that he had to come down to Lagos state from Edo state after the song started blowing up on TikTok.

The party starting Amapiano fusion sampled the iconic operatic song 'Ameno' by Era which is the soundtrack of Nigerian night clubs.

The single on which Goya Menor cautioned against cultism became a global hit garnering over 3 million videos on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' is a testament to the power of TikTok as a global music marketplace. Nearly 2 years after its release, the song started trending on TikTok and quickly went viral globally. DJs from different continents were making remixes with over 6 million videos created from the different versions of the hit single.

Kizz Daniel dazzled listeners in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Buga' featuring Tekno.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smooth single was paired with a celebratory dance routine which quickly fuelled a viral TikTok challenge that even had then-president of Liberia George Weah dancing along.

The song accumulated over 4.7 million videos on TikTok on his journey to global success.

Oxlade probably didn't expect a viral moment when he recorded his sensational single 'Kulosa' with Colors Studios. The performance video went viral on Tik Tok with users recreating his gestures.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 250,000 videos created, the song would rocket Oxlade to international success.

In 2021, hitmaker Joeboy had users pouring the most ridiculous things on themselves after his single 'Alcohol' went viral on TikTok.

The song accumulated over 285 video creations as the challenge got so big and quite intense that Joeboy was forced to caution Tiktokers from harming themselves in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Pheelz officially dropped 'Finesse', it was already a viral hit on TikTok courtesy of its snippet. The song has been used over 720,000 times on the App and propelled Pheelz to international success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breezy Amapiano fusion by music producer Tempoe and sensational musician Victony enjoyed a viral moment on TikTok. The song was used over 569,000 globally and it went on to become an international hit single.

Grammy-nominated hitmaker Ayra Starr scored her biggest hit yet with 'Rush' and TikTok played a part in making it happen. The smash hit song enjoyed a viral moment on the App with over 2 million videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Calm Down' is Afrobeats' first song to reach over a billion Spotify streams and TikTok played a role in making this a possibility. While the song is no longer officially on Tik Tok due to UMG taking its catalogue off the social media platform, the single was a global viral hit on the App.

Davido owes a big part of the international success of his hit single 'Unavailable' to its viral dance routine on TikTok which has generated over 1.6 million videos.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

Idris Elba, Mo Abudu collaborate on Nigerian short film 'Dust to Dreams'

Instagram commenters drag AY Makun over birthday post of 17-year-old 'son'

Instagram commenters drag AY Makun over birthday post of 17-year-old 'son'

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

10 Afrobeats hit songs that went viral on TikTok

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

Ayra Starr says she might cry when she shares the stage with Chris Brown

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido says that his fifth album is ready

Davido's next album will have 15 songs, 6 guest appearances

Unforgettable Ghana and Nigeria Music Collaborations

Top 10 unforgettable Ghana and Nigeria music collaborations

A review of Rockstar EP by rising Afrobeats star Brume

On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent

A look into the origin of Afrobeats as culture and music

Understanding the origin of Afrobeats - Genre or Culture