Spotify thrills influencers, media with music & art experience

The event held at Red Door Gallery, Victoria Island, featured thirty five artworks and a menu inspired by five different African playlists on Spotify, Alter-NATIVE, Naija Bars, Naija Traffic Jams, Hot Hits Naija and African Heat.

The artwork pieces on display from young talents in the Nigerian art landscape, Chinaza Nkemka, James Adebayo, Chijioke Anyacho, Kenter Kachina, Odinakachi Okoroafor, Abigail ‘Esoterica’ Oghene and Sotonye Jumbo, cut across classic, contemporary and postmodern art.

Each piece tells different stories inspired by different songs on the Spotify playlist. One of the artworks, “Monday Morning on 3MB”, was inspired by the Naija Traffic Jams playlist and it told a story about the upbeat and chaotic nature of Lagos traffic.

Beyond the paintings, the night also mingled music and food with Chef Benedict preparing a ten-course menu to ensure guests were able to enjoy the best of Afro-cuisine along with the best in Nigerian music.

From the technique to the impeccable presentation and delicious flavour profiles, the chef had guests singing to the tune of his menu backed by a Spotify playlist. Each item on the menu was inspired by a song and was infused with Nigerian ingredients to further showcase the intersection of music and food.