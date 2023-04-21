The sports category has moved to a new website.
Spotify thrills influencers, media with music & art experience

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Thursday, 20 April 2023, Spotify brought together influencers, media, creators and visual artists to a captivating experience.

Spotify Musical Art Showcase
Spotify Musical Art Showcase

The event held at Red Door Gallery, Victoria Island, featured thirty five artworks and a menu inspired by five different African playlists on Spotify, Alter-NATIVE, Naija Bars, Naija Traffic Jams, Hot Hits Naija and African Heat.

The artwork pieces on display from young talents in the Nigerian art landscape, Chinaza Nkemka, James Adebayo, Chijioke Anyacho, Kenter Kachina, Odinakachi Okoroafor, Abigail ‘Esoterica’ Oghene and Sotonye Jumbo, cut across classic, contemporary and postmodern art.

Each piece tells different stories inspired by different songs on the Spotify playlist. One of the artworks, “Monday Morning on 3MB”, was inspired by the Naija Traffic Jams playlist and it told a story about the upbeat and chaotic nature of Lagos traffic.

Beyond the paintings, the night also mingled music and food with Chef Benedict preparing a ten-course menu to ensure guests were able to enjoy the best of Afro-cuisine along with the best in Nigerian music.

Spotify Musical Art Showcase
Spotify Musical Art Showcase Pulse Nigeria

From the technique to the impeccable presentation and delicious flavour profiles, the chef had guests singing to the tune of his menu backed by a Spotify playlist. Each item on the menu was inspired by a song and was infused with Nigerian ingredients to further showcase the intersection of music and food.

Guests also enjoyed exciting performances by one of Nigeria’s finest violinists, Tenaviolinist, serenading the guests as they arrived at the event, and DJ TohBahd, who provided the event soundtrack.. They both thrilled the guests with some of Spotify’s hottest Nigerian playlists.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

