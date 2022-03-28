Spotify revealed it paid 130 artists more than $5m last year

However, these figures announced by Spotify do not reveal the entire truth.

For example, an artist whose music earns $10,000 in Spotify royalties might only receive $2,000, once the record label and publishers take their share. For a seven-piece band like BTS, that $2,000 be split seven ways.

Songwriters and session musicians are paid even less, with many struggling to make ends meet.

Even so, Spotify's data provides some insights into how artists are faring in the streaming era - with earnings falling into the following brackets:

$10,000 - $49,999: 36,100 artists

$50,000 - $99,999: 7,000 artists

$100,000 - $499,999: 7,330 artists

$500,000 - $999,999: 1,130 artists

$1,000,000 - $1,999,999: 590 artists

$2,000,000 - $4,999,999: 320 artists

$5m and above: 130 artists

Spotify also estimated that once revenues from rival streaming sites and CD sales were taken into account, most of these artists will have made about $40,000 (£30,000) last year.

The BPI, which represents the British music industry, says nearly 2,000 artists achieved more than 10 million UK streams in 2021, up 25% from the 2020 figure.

"The rise of streaming has empowered more artists than ever - from all backgrounds and eras - to build new fanbases around the world and to forge successful careers in music," said BPI chief executive Geoff Taylor.