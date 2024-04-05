ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi & Tiwa Savage release their highly anticipated single 'Men Are Crazy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The collaboration between the female icons marks a notable moment for Afrobeats.

Simi & Tiwa Savage excite on new song 'Men Are Crazy'
Simi & Tiwa Savage excite on new song 'Men Are Crazy'

Recommended articles

In an Afrobeats industry where collaborations between female stars are few and far between, Simi and Tiwa Savage have come together to give fans an unforgettable song titled 'Men Are Crazy'.

On the single released on April 5, 2024, the award-winning stars combined their captivating vocals as they discussed the complexities of romantic relationships with men.

"Men are mad but I still want one in my bed," Simi sings as she sets the mood for the track where both stars navigate the ups and downs of romantic relationships before reaching a conclusion to embrace love despite its many challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simi's delicate vocals blend with Tiwa Savage's swaggering verse where she narrates the travails of a romantic relationship and like Simi, she also wants one for herself.

The pop flows, dancehall bounce, and delightful melodies combine for a song that offers the best of both stars. 'Men Are Crazy' marks a high point for Nigerian music where there are little collaborations between the biggest female stars.

'Men Are Crazy' comes off the back of Simi's first offering of the year 'All I Want' and further prepares listeners for the release of her fifth solo project.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda replies Nigerian artists disrespecting Afrobeats

No matter what level you're, do not disrespect Afrobeats - Bella Shmurda

Terry G names Burna Boy as his favourite Nigerian artist

Terry G names Burna Boy his favourite Nigerian artist

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify [Spotify Advertising]

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

File image of Davido on stage at a past event

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]