Simi & Tiwa Savage release their highly anticipated single 'Men Are Crazy'

In an Afrobeats industry where collaborations between female stars are few and far between, Simi and Tiwa Savage have come together to give fans an unforgettable song titled 'Men Are Crazy'.

On the single released on April 5, 2024, the award-winning stars combined their captivating vocals as they discussed the complexities of romantic relationships with men.

"Men are mad but I still want one in my bed," Simi sings as she sets the mood for the track where both stars navigate the ups and downs of romantic relationships before reaching a conclusion to embrace love despite its many challenges.

Simi's delicate vocals blend with Tiwa Savage's swaggering verse where she narrates the travails of a romantic relationship and like Simi, she also wants one for herself.

The pop flows, dancehall bounce, and delightful melodies combine for a song that offers the best of both stars. 'Men Are Crazy' marks a high point for Nigerian music where there are little collaborations between the biggest female stars.