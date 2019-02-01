The Afrobeat singer and his band Kuti & Egypt 80 have been nominated in the Best World Music Album category for "Black Times" released on March 2, 2018. Kuti's performance will be accessible to online viewers who visit Grammy's website on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Seven years after dropping "Fatou", Seun Kuti's co-performer Diawara introduces her second studio album "Fenfo" (Something To Say). The 11-track album released on May 18, 2018, has put her in the mix with him as they both seek accolades for their works.

Carrying on family trend

Seun Kuti's Grammy nomination in the Best World Music Album grouping is his first. He carries on a family trend of being named for an award at the Grammys. His brother Femi Kuti has already been nominated 4 times.

The latter has not been able to take home any of the awards. He was first nominated in the World Music class in 2003. And then in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

For Seun Kuti, it will be another reason to have a party if he is able to break the chain of unsuccessful nominations. He confirmed this to the BBC News in December 2018, while also sharing what his Grammy nomination means to him.

''It felt amazing, highly unexpected, great news, it completely blew my mind."

On Instagram, the singer feels honoured to have been featured for a performance. He is captured in a moment of excitement in a post he shared today.

"Hands up if you are performing at the Grammys," reads a reaction he put up on IG.