After stellar 2019 which saw him release a beat tape, 'Sarz Is Not Your Mate' and 'I Like Girls With Trobul,' a collaborative EP with Wurld, Nigerian producer, Sarz releases his debut sound pack, 'Sounds From The Other Side.'

In a move that follows in the steps of some of the biggest producers in the world, Sarz thinks outside the box for income generation by offering people a view into his production. Sarz's sound pack feels like a hotbed of material for Nigerian producers. It contain over 170 samples, 97 one shots and 75 loops.

To create the sound pack, Sarz worked with cloud-based music creation and collaboration platform, Splice. The pack was released on February 4, 2020.

Speaking on his journey and inspiration for the idea, the 30-year-old Sarz says, "Afrobeats consumption is on an all-time high. So there are more creatives around the world that want to get their hands on the genre. My sound pack is a great source of inspiration for Afrobeat producers and any genre in general.

“I’m so eager to hear what people come up with. This is content that creatives need. I don’t think it will be under-utilized because there will be someone out there that will create a hit off it.”

Born Osabuohien Osaretin, he has worked with Wizkid, Drake, Chris Brown, Beyonce, Skepta, and Niniola. On the sound pack, you will find tons of drum one-shots, loops, FX, textures, Afrobeat loops, guitar rhythms, synth sounds that groove, vocals, and more.