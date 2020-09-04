Artist: Samzy

Song Title: MVP Freestyle

Genre: THip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 4, 2020

Label: Samzy

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Levi Millerborg

Details/Takeaway: With lines like, "Fake niggas don’t show no love when you trynna double up..." he calls out people who never show their support on the come up. He also likened himself to Nigerian-born Greek NBA star and 2020 MVP winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo by saying, “Please don’t sleep on me like Giannis bitch I’m MVP."

