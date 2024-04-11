They couldn't push me further - Ruger shares why he left Jonzing World

In a post on X, Ruger shared that he left Jonzing World because the label got too comfortable with the money they were making off him and couldn't push him any longer.

Ruger stated that while he appreciated the label for introducing him to the world, he couldn't renegotiate a new five-year extension because he couldn't imagine 5 more years without action.

"As much as I’m very appreciative of the fact that Jonzing World introduced me to the world, I just couldn’t continue with them because they got too comfortable with the money they were making from me and couldn’t push me further as I wanted to be pushed. Was supposed to renegotiate the contract but I couldn’t imagine 5 years more without action"

In another post, Ruger shared his displeasure that the label was using the money they made off him to push new artists without his knowledge. The post comes as a surprise, especially as it's common practice for record labels to use the proceeds from their flagship artist to push new artists.

Ruger's social media tirade comes after he released a new collaboration with BNXN 'POE' ahead of their upcoming joint EP.