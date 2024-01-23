ADVERTISEMENT
Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ruger is no longer a Jonzing Boy.

In a new development confirmed by a source in Jonzing World, the Dancehall star has parted ways with the Jonzing World label under which he has been signed since 2019.

Ruger was unveiled in 2020 by Jonzing World as its first flagship and the talented Dancehall act broke into the mainstream in the same year through his debut EP 'Pandemic' which had hit songs like 'Ruger', 'Bounce', and 'Abu Dhabi'.

After breaking into the mainstream, Ruger rose to commercial success with his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which delivered hit singles like 'Dior' and 'Girl Friend'.

In 2023, Ruger released his debut album 'Ru The Wolrd' under Jonzing World and the album has hit songs such as 'Asiwaju', 'Jonzing Boy', and 'Bun Bun'.

Ruger has now parted ways with Jonzing Boy after four years with the label as he proceeds to set up his label Blown Boy Entertainment which he recently tagged on a freestyle video he shared on his Instagram story.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

