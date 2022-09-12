RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByXAnthony

Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'
Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'

X Anthony is excited to share the release of his new video, Education System in Africa. A compelling and penetrating look into the depths of an ailing educational system is provided by the poignant spoken word analysis of a system long overdue for change. The moving video is now available on YouTube.

Recommended articles

According to X Anthony, "The fall of a nation isn’t by the hands of civilians trying to make a way forward, but politicians and leaders whose character is that of a coward. Only concerned with themselves, abusing their power, while their educational system slowly sinks under."

Okparaoka Ifeanyi Anthony, better known by his stage name X Anthony, (Xcash) is a socially conscious artist known for his spoken word poetry. A keen student of the world and its workings, he masterfully assembles a riveting video filled with outstanding visuals, compelling spoken words, and a piercing message designed to raise awareness, highlight flaws, and inspire action to improve and repair the failing system that has held people back for generations.

Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'
Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa' Pulse Nigeria

X Anthony asserts, "Our educational standards won't rise to the levels it should until politicians' kids are forced to attend PUBLIC SCHOOLS in our country." Even our so-called leaders are aware of how poorly they are running the country, which is why they send their kids to (study overseas) nations with real leaders."

This latest video by X Anthony, with its gripping spoken word poetry and heartfelt soulful delivery, is destined to be an impactful and effective performance that will influence viewers to become change-makers to create the kind of education system that advances rather than limits potential.

The follow-up to his critically acclaimed video, Vanity, Education System in Africa, solidifies X Anthony's position as a poet laureate for his times and country. He approaches a difficult topic with clear-eyed perspectives thanks to his astute observations and profound evaluation. Similarly, his captivating video images combine with his words to create a social statement that elevates to the level of art. Or is art elevated to the level of a social statement? X Anthony leaves that up to the audience to decide.

Education System in Africa, the latest spoken word video by X Anthony is now available on YouTube or for downloads.

About X Anthony: Okparaoka Ifeanyi Anthony, “X Anthony," an African-born spoken word poet, is a socially conscious artist known for his stirring works on a variety of topics ranging from education to materialism. He is best known for his popular videos in which he addresses difficult topics via spoken word and powerful images.

X Anthony's Social Media:

Facebook: https://FB.com/XAnthony001

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/XAnthony001

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XAnthony001

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@XAnthony001

Snapchat: XAnthony001

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByXAnthony

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ cracks the Top 10 as ‘Bandana’ retains No.1 spot for the 7th week on Turntable Charts

Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ cracks the Top 10 as ‘Bandana’ retains No.1 spot for the 7th week on Turntable Charts

Mikibilli set to release new thrilling single 'Magic'

Mikibilli set to release new thrilling single 'Magic'

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'

Renowned poet, X-Anthony releases new socially conscious piece titled 'Education System In Africa'

Falz takes being a Gentleman to the extreme in new music video

Falz takes being a Gentleman to the extreme in new music video

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo bags honorary doctorate degree

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo bags honorary doctorate degree

Wizkid makes history after becoming the first African to headline Rolling Loud Festival

Wizkid makes history after becoming the first African to headline Rolling Loud Festival

Show Dem Camp teases new album

Show Dem Camp teases new album

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Wizkid - Bad To Me

Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'