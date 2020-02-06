Remilekun Safaru popularly known as Reminisce has gotten a nomination in the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his role in Kemi Adetiba’s 2018 flick ‘King of Boys’.

Reminisce plays Makanaki, a political thug plotting revenge against Alhaja Eniola played by Sola Sobowale who is the lead character.

His role in the movie has earned him a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie category of the 2020 AMVA.

The rapper is up against Richard Mofe Damijo (Seven), Ramsey Nouah (Living In Bondage), Nkem Owoh (God Calling) and Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect).

This will be Reminisce’s second movie nomination following the nod he got in the ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role' category of the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

Reminisce has four studio albums (Instagram/Reminisce) Instagram

Reminisce follows in the footsteps of Falz as the second Nigerian rapper who will be getting an AMVCA nomination.

He, however, has a lot of catching up to do with Falz who already has two AMVCA awards.

Reminisce began rapping in 2018 and has four studio albums to his name.