Kanayo O Kanayo and Reminisce are up for nominations at the 2019 AMA Awards.

For the ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role’ category at the award ceremony, Reminisce is up against veteran actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo and four others.

ALSO READ: AMAA 2019: ‘King of Boys’, ‘The Delivery Boy’ lead nominations

The rapper has been nominated in the category for his role as ‘Makanaki’ in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ while Kanayo is nominated for his role as ‘Chief Otuekong’ in Tope Oshin’s ‘Up North’.

Reminisce admitted that he almost abandoned his role in King of Boys because of Sobowale's skillfulness on set.

Both films, which were released on December 2018, will compete with other films in the category that has other actors from other parts of Africa.

Also joining Reminisce and Kanayo in the category are Jarrid Geduld for his role as ‘Abie’ in ‘Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story;’ Zolisa Xaluva for his role as ‘Wyatt Earp’ in ‘Sew the Winter to my Skin;’ Kobina Amissah-Sam as ‘Kwabina’ in ‘The Burial of Kojo;’ and Bucci Franklyn as ‘Dagogo’ in ‘Knockout Blessing’

The 2019 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, will hold in Lagos on Sunday, October 27, 2019.