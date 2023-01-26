Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak position on Billboard Hot 100

Chart week January 26, 2023: On this week's Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez continues its fine showing on the chart as it reaches a new peak position of NO. 35.
Rema's 'Calm Down' has reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 as it continues to soar up the chart.
The international smash hit moved up 3 places from its NO. 38 position last week as it extends its stay on the chart to 20 weeks.
US Afrobeats Songs Chart: Rema extends his stay at the top of the chart to 21 weeks as it continues to lead Afrobeats songs in the United States.
The top 5 remain unchanged with Libianca's 'People' retaining the 2nd spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remaining at NO. 3, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' staying at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' retaining the 5th spot.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Fireboy's 'Peru' remain at NO. 6 and NO. 7 respectively thus extending their stay on the chart to 44 weeks.
Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up two places to NO. 8 while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 9, and Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 10.
