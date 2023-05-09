Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay on the chart to 35 weeks which matches the African record set by Wizkid with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber.

Rema has also set a new African record for the highest charting African song on the chart with a NO. 5 entry which sees him break his previous African record of NO. 6.

With a top 5 record, the hitmaker is guaranteed to set a new African record for the longest charting song as he needs just one more charting week to achieve this giant stride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the release of 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez, Rema has ascended to international fame with the single earning a Diamond plaque in France, Platinum in the UK, and the US. It has also earned plaques in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Canada, Poland, Greece, Netherlands, New Zealand, Denmark, and Portugal.