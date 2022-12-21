ADVERTISEMENT
Rema and Burna Boy extend run on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issues of the UK Official Singles Chart, Rema and Burna Boy continue their run on the chart.

Details: In the chart week dated 16 December 2022 - 22 December 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 16th week on the chart as it appears at number 30 this week which is four spots from its 26th position last week.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' off Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' forever soundtrack appears at number 87 slumping from its 62nd position last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has also bowed out of the chart after an incredible 30 week run.

UK Afrobeats chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' spends its 4th straight week at number with only 1 of its 5 weeks spent away from the summit.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' comes in at number 2, Asake's 'Joha' is number 3, Wizkid's' 2 Sugar' is number 4, and Fireboy's 'Bandana' feat Asake retains the 5th spot.

Wizkid's 'Wow' retains the 6th spot, Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' moves up to number 7, Ruger's 'Asiwaju' moves up to number 8, Burna Boy's 'Cloak & Dagger' retains the 9th spot, and Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' moves up to number 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
