Rema and Burna Boy extend run on UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy's 'Alone' off Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' forever soundtrack appears at number 87 slumping from its 62nd position last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has also bowed out of the chart after an incredible 30 week run.

UK Afrobeats chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' spends its 4th straight week at number with only 1 of its 5 weeks spent away from the summit.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' comes in at number 2, Asake's 'Joha' is number 3, Wizkid's' 2 Sugar' is number 4, and Fireboy's 'Bandana' feat Asake retains the 5th spot.