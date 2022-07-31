BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with SmallztheDJ & DJ 4Kerty: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

This article takes a look into the performances of SmallztheDJ and DJ 4Kerty who hosted the party.

SmallztheDJ: A Trip of Afrobeats Hits; SmallztheDJ opened the floor and he went straight to business as they didn't engage in the usual business of warming the crowd up. In the first thirty seconds, Davido's 'Risky' already had its run and it became clear that it was going to be a night of hit songs.

SmallztheDJ thrilled the housemates to a collection of some of the greatest hits in the illustrious history of Afrobeats. He skillfully blended jams from three decades, and this offered nostalgia and satisfaction.

2022 hits 'Finesse', 'Overdose', 'Buga', 'Peace Be Unto You' combined with 2010s hits 'Don't Dull', 'Fia', 'Superstar', 'Implication', and 'Tony Montana', and 2000s hits such as 'Port Harcourt Boy', 'Pere', 'Ten Ten', 'Raise the Roof'. Together they offered viewers of varying age demographics a satisfying experience.

Certified Club Bangers: SmallztheDJ also went for certified club bangers. 'Dami Duro', 'Ameno', 'ODG', 'Focus Dance Beat', Slide's 'Banana', and Chuddy K's 'Gaga Crazy' helped offer the viewers and housemates a club-like feel experience.

DJ 4Kerty Makes a Case for the Street: During the recent seasons of BBN, many viewers have demanded that a street DJ be given the chance to treat viewers to the bustling energy and rawness that distinguishes them.

DJ 4Kerty is BBN's answer to this request and he wasted no time showing why he deserved his spot on the biggest stage.

He thrilled viewers and housemates to certified street bangers such as 'Who You Epp', 'Killing Dem', 'Tikuku', 'Kor Po Ke', 'Igboro', 'Zazzu Zeh', 'Sangalo', and Qdot's 'Ah!'

Street Jingles: The hallmark of a street DJ is the ability to create a mix that blends catchy street slangs and adlibs with an electrifying beat. DJ 4Kerty showed why he's a street veteran when he took a pause from the songs and turned to classic street jingles. He also gave fellow street colleague DJ YK some props with the viral 'Warisi' mix.

Drawbacks: The night saw a shortage of Amapiano songs which the DJ could have used to slow down the pace and also create a continental party experience for non-Nigerian viewers.

Similarly, the DJs didn't cater to the need of older viewers and Nigeria's cultural heritage by offering some classic indigenous songs. Usual suspects, Kwam 1's 'Ade Ori Okin', Shina Peter's 'Shina Mania', and songs from Osadebe and Oliver de Coque didn't make the set. While I understand that they were in a party mood, they are veteran DJs and should find a way to make it work.

Overall, these oversights don't take away from the impressive showing of SmallztheDJ and DJ 4Kerty who have given viewers and housemates a befitting curtain-raiser while also setting the standard for subsequent DJs.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

SmallztheDJ

Set List - 2.3/2.5

Transition - 2.0/2.5

Mix - 1.8/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.2/2.5

Total - 8.3 - Champion

DJ 4Kerty

Set List - 2.1/2.5

Transition - 2.2/2.5

Mix - 2.3/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.3/2.5