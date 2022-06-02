Pulse List: 10 artists who have called out the Headies Awards

Here are 10 artists who have called out the Headies for different reasons.

Burna Boy

In 2013, Burna Boy was nominated for the Next Rated award which he eventually lost to Sean Tizzle. A disgruntled Burna Boy was caught on camera walking out of the halls of Oriental Hotel immediately the Sean Tizzle was announced as the winner.

The 2013 snub has since then shaped Burna Boy's behavior towards the Headies Awards.

Jesse Jagz

In 2014, Jesse Jagz criticize the Headies award for dancing too much while the country was on fire.

The criticism was inspired by the insecurity confronting Nigeria and the veteran rapper thought the Headies were engaging in too much merriment while the country was on fire.

Olamide

In 2015, YBNL signee Lil Kesh was up against Mavins Reekado Banks in the Next Rated category that also had Cynthia Morgan, Korede Bello, and Kizz Daniel.

Reekardo Banks won over fellow favorite Lil Kesh. The outcome didn't sit well with YBNL Olamide who produced one of the craziest moments in Headies' history.

Olamide grabbed the mic during Adekunle Gold's acceptance speech and accused the Headies of cheating Lil Kesh whom he described as the true winner.

Don Jazzy

In 2015, Don Jazzy was the other party to the greatest controversy in the Headies' history.

After Olamide called out the Headies for bias when Lil Kesh lost the Next Rated award to Mavins' Reekardo Banks, Don Jazzy felt disrespected and called out Olamide on stage.

At the 2016 Headies, both YBNL and Mavins artists were notably absent in what was a ridiculous protest against the Headies.

DJ Timmy

The controversy that followed the 2015 Headies showdown between Olamide and Don Jazzy led DJ Timmy to pen a criticism of the Headies.

In the open letter, DJ Timmy accused the Headies of being an award that breeds bad blood amongst Nigerian artists.

He further encouraged artists and fans to disregard the Headies as he described the Headies Academy as lacking integrity and in the habit of disregarding the choice of the voters.

Tekno

In 2016, Tekno was surprisingly nominated for the Next Rated prize after enjoying a successful run with 'Pana.'

Tekno was far from pleased by the nomination he considered it to be a disrespect to his time and success in the music industry. Tekno took to his Instagram to call out the Headies for choosing to nominate after such a long time.

Yung6ix

In 2016, rapper Yung6ix accused the Headies of tribalism after he failed to get any nomination in the rap categories.

In a series of tweets, Yung6ix called out the Headies and accused them of tribal bias. He claimed his single 'Respek On My Name' was the biggest rap single from the year in review and it deserved to be nominated.

Zlatan

In 2019, Zlatan was nominated for the Next Rated award and he didn't hold back in his displeasure towards the award.

Zlatan took to his Instagram page to inform the Headies that he was bigger than the Next Rated category and that he was not interested in the award.

Naira Marley

In 2019, the Headies award embarrassingly clashed with Wizkid's O2 Arena show in the UK.

Naira Marley was one of the artists who performed at Wizkid's show and his legwork entrance went viral on the internet. After the show, Naira Marley posted tweeted "Legwork bigger than the Headies" in mockery and criticism of the Headies.

CDQ

At the 2020 Headies, Mayorkun's 'Geng' took home the award for Best Street Hop over clear favorite Naira Marley's 'Mafo.'