Date: July 29, 2020

Song Title: Abule

Artist: Patoranking

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: Pheelz

Album: Three

Video Director: DK

Label: AMARI/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: The single is a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide — premiered today on Beats1 with Ebro , and is out now on all DSPs.

The release of 'Abule' will be supported by several digital initiatives, and a music video dropping Aug. 5, all with the theme of representing and protecting your hood.

“I’m proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” PATORANKING says. ”It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto.

"I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do our part to protect.”

You can listen to the songbelow;