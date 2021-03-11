As a follow-up to his debut EP, 'Gangster Luv,' Skillz 8Figure experienced issues in his personal relationships, which birthed his sophomore EP, 'After Dark.'

The EP showcases the musical versatility of Skillz 8Figure, as he takes influences from his Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean roots to create a breezy genre.

The romantic and rhythmic sensibilities that turned Skillz 8Figure into a rising star are still on display. Songs like 'Sempe' show his vulnerable side while pulling listeners to the dance floor at the same time.

After Dark sees Skillz 8Figure open up with messages of inspiration and hope, and giving a look at his mindset even in the midst of quarantine. 'Self Love' is an ode to the power of believing in yourself with a show-stealing verse from Enam.

Oxlade, Psycho YP and more feature on Skillz 8 Figure's EP, 'After Dark.' (CNC)

Teaming up with fellow star-in-the-making PsychoYP, 'Like That' is a jazzy banger, with both artists flexing how far they’ve come in this game.

The cohesiveness of the project is a testament to Skillz 8Figure’s dedication towards finding the right sounds. On 'Type of Way,' he waxes poetic over a dreamy afro-fusion beat as he gives listeners the uncut him with all pretense stripped away. Songs flow into one another effortlessly and listeners are taken on an uninterrupted journey from the first note.

With 'Julie,' the intro, and 'Make Sense,' the outro both focused on Skillz 8Figure as a lover, After Dark becomes a full circle experience that listeners will want to keep on replay.

Even though the year has just begun, Skillz 8Figure is prepared to take 2021 by storm. After Dark is his first foray into showing listeners more sides of him and he is ready to unveil even more. This EP is just a start in what looks to be a very promising year for one of Africa’s brightest rising talents. After Dark is available on all streaming platforms now!

Stream the EP HERE.