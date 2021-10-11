Olamide announces 9-stop 'Carpe Diem' tour of the US

On October 11, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Olamide announced a nine-stop tour of the US, tagged Carpe Diem, in line with his groundbreaking 2020 album, which turned one a day earlier.
The show, which will be organized by the esteemed Duke Concept will be Olamide's third in the US.
The nine-stop tour will commence in Minneapolis on November 5, 2021 and end in the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia on November 28, 2021. In between, Olamdie will visit Houston and Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Phoneix, Arizona; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; and New York City.
