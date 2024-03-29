ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

News Agency Of Nigeria

Spotify data reveals a significant rise in both podcast listenership and gospel music streams in Nigeria.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said this was in celebration of Easter.

Okumu said “The growth in Gen Z’s engagement with gospel content on Spotify is a testament to its growing popularity.

“Spotify data reveals a significant rise in both podcast listenership and gospel music streams in Nigeria,

“In Nigeria, podcast listenership has increased by 482% and for gospel music streams, there is an increase of 1228%.

“For Kenya, we have an increase in podcast listenership at 69% and on gospel music streams, we have an increase of 365%.

“For podcast listenership in South Africa, we have an increase of 44% and in Ghana, we have 85%.

“And for gospel music streams in South Africa, we recorded 288% increase while in Ghana, there is a 329% increase.

According to her, enthusiasm is further reflected in the creation of user-generated playlists. She said this had Nigeria boasting over 140,000, South Africa surpassing 470,000, Kenya exceeding 70,000, and Ghana with more than 45,000 gospel playlists curated by Gen Z users.

“Easter is upon us! This year, Spotify is creating a dedicated haven, an Easter gospel hub, “He is Risen” for all those seeking connection, spiritual enrichment, and joyful celebration.

“It promises to be fun while also offering a spiritually ethereal experience for lovers of the Christian faith.

“The Spotify Easter “He is Risen” hub is your one-stop shop for all things gospel. It is a treasure trove of playlists overflowing with lenten selections for quiet reflection, and vibrant Christian and Gospel music from across Africa.

“Individuals can dive deeper with a selection of enriching podcasts of sermons, bible study sessions, daily devotions and prayers from inspiring preachers that will fuel your faith journey and keep your spirit strong,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

