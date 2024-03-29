Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said this was in celebration of Easter.

Okumu said “The growth in Gen Z’s engagement with gospel content on Spotify is a testament to its growing popularity.

“Spotify data reveals a significant rise in both podcast listenership and gospel music streams in Nigeria,

“In Nigeria, podcast listenership has increased by 482% and for gospel music streams, there is an increase of 1228%.

“For Kenya, we have an increase in podcast listenership at 69% and on gospel music streams, we have an increase of 365%.

“For podcast listenership in South Africa, we have an increase of 44% and in Ghana, we have 85%.

“And for gospel music streams in South Africa, we recorded 288% increase while in Ghana, there is a 329% increase.”

According to her, enthusiasm is further reflected in the creation of user-generated playlists. She said this had Nigeria boasting over 140,000, South Africa surpassing 470,000, Kenya exceeding 70,000, and Ghana with more than 45,000 gospel playlists curated by Gen Z users.

“Easter is upon us! This year, Spotify is creating a dedicated haven, an Easter gospel hub, “He is Risen” for all those seeking connection, spiritual enrichment, and joyful celebration.

“It promises to be fun while also offering a spiritually ethereal experience for lovers of the Christian faith.

“The Spotify Easter “He is Risen” hub is your one-stop shop for all things gospel. It is a treasure trove of playlists overflowing with lenten selections for quiet reflection, and vibrant Christian and Gospel music from across Africa.