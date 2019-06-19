Date: June 19, 2019
Song Title: Majesty
Artist: Peruzzi
Genre: Afro-fusion
Producer: SperoachBeatz
Album: Heartwork
Label: DMW
Video Director: Twitch
Details/Takeaways: On Peruzzi's debut 11-track project, Heartwork, 'Majesty' was track 10. The song is an adulation for an unnamed female who deserves a regal wedding.
This video features a video of Cee-C of Big Brother Naija as Peruzzi's love interest. Her wedding gets gatecrashed by Peruzzi and one certain groom is left nursing a heartbreak.
You can watch the video below;